The Truth About Kim Kardashian And Maluma

For all those trying to make Malumashian (that’s Maluma and Kardashian, by the way) happen, we have some bad news for you. Maluma broke his silence on those swirling rumors that something romantic could have been going on between himself and Kim Kardashian to L’Officiel, making it pretty clear he’s not dating the mom of four.

“I don’t even know! Right? We were together at the Dior show. I met her for the first time there,” he told the outlet when asked how the rumors first began, admitting that Kim’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, was also at the event — the Dior Men’s Fall 2020 Runway Show in Miami, Florida — which took place in December 2019. “People just started talking about it. I don’t know why they started asking her that. Maybe because she was getting her divorce and everything, you know?” he added.

But while there’s nothing romantic going on here, Jennifer Lopez’s collaborator added, “We are good friends. We don’t talk that often, but yeah, we are good friends and we always wish the best for each other.” Cute!

Although it’s unclear how the rumors gained such momentum after only one meeting, the gossip mill may have been fuelled by Maluma’s relationship with the K family. Just this past May, Kourtney’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, shared a snap on Instagram of himself and Maluma alongside the caption, “Missin miami.”