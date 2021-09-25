The Truth About How Anderson Cooper’s Mother Wanted To Be His Surrogate

About a decade ago, Gloria Vanderbilt — who is the heiress of one of America’s oldest wealthy families and died in 2019 — told her son she had something to talk to him about, as Anderson Cooper explained on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Cooper was expecting her to say he was to pay for a redecoration project or something along those lines. But his mother wanted him to tell the truth. Her gynecologist assured her that she was still capable of having a baby.

Vanderbilt swiftly stopped Cooper, who tried to explain to Vanderbilt that having a child at 85 would mean she wouldn’t be capable of raising it. “She says to me, ‘Honey, I’m not talking about having a child of my own, I mean, that’s crazy,'” He said so. He sighed with relief and asked her why she brought it up. “She’s like ‘Well, what I was thinking is you get an egg and, you know, fertilize it with your sperm and I’ll carry your child,'” Cooper shared her story with Colbert.

Cooper said that Vanderbilt was well-known for her eccentric personality. “I finally said to her, I was like, ‘Mom, I love you, but even for you, that is just bats**t crazy. That is just nuts.’ That is so weirdly oedipal on a whole new level. That kid would be on the cover of The New York Post for the rest of its life,” Cooper laughed.