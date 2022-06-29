The Truth About Christina Hall And Tarek El Moussa’s Relationship

Blending families can be tricky, so how do Christina Hall and Heather Rae Young get along? On the Season 5 “Selling Sunset” reunion, fans noticed a little bit of shade from Young directed at Hall. When host Tan France addressed the fight on HGTV’s set between Tarek El Moussa and Hall, he asked Young, “Did he really call you a hotter, richer version of his ex-wife?” (via Insider). Young’s response was, “Well, I mean…” Some of the other realtors, however, suggested that no one needed to tear down Hall in order to make Young feel validated.

When Young was asked by Us Weekly about co-parenting, she said, “I want the kids happy the most. We put everything aside and we focus on the kids. I stay out of their business, and … we really focus on the kids’ happiness and health at our house. We’re not super involved with what happens over at [Hall’s] house.” In April 2020, Hall told the outlet that she and Young will communicate via text about the kids or share recipes. “We all get along,” Hall said.

But it’s not all easy. In May 2022, Us Weekly reported that Hall and Young got into a heated argument at a kids’ soccer game. El Moussa pulled Young away, but later, he reportedly got into an argument with Josh Hall. Admittedly, it was a stressful time. Son Brayden was in the hospital that same weekend for an emergency appendectomy, but thankfully he was okay, and the parents seemed to resolve their issues to later show a strong front.