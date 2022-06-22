The Truth About Camila Mendes And KJ Apa’s Relationship

KJ Apa opened up about his relationship with his “Riverdale” co-star Camila Mendes, during a conversation with Cosmopolitan about the show’s steamy sex scenes. “It’s weird with someone you don’t know that well. On a movie set, you have time to get to know the person and rehearse before shooting,” he told the publication in 2018. Adding, “Camila and I just had to dive into it. Now that we’re friends, it’s easier.”

And if there was any doubt that the pair built an extremely close friendship while on set, Apa shared a post on Instagram proving how deep their bond is. “Last year I fit @camilamendes entire first down my throat,” Kapa wrote alongside an image showing the hilarious act. He then asked, “What can we do this year to top it?” A second photo shows a smiling Mendes with her entire hand in her co-star’s mouth. Mendes has also shared photos of herself and Apa online — but none with his fist in her mouth.