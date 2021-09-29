The Truth About Amanda Kloots And Nick Cordero’s Marriage

Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero got married on September 3, 2017, at the Skylark lounge in Manhattan. Per Brides, the couple shared a romantic first look at New York’s Plaza Hotel, then headed to the celebration. According to the Rockette, the downtown location was a perfect wedding venue. “We both have worked on Broadway,” she said, “so being just south of Times Square, 30 floors up, right in the middle of the skyscrapers, seemed so perfect!”

As true Broadway performers, Kloots and Cordero “performed a choreographed routine to ‘It Had to Be You’ by Harry Connick Jr.,” according to Brides. A newlywed Kloots exclaimed, “We practiced for days leading up to our wedding so it would be perfect. Everyone went wild!” After watching this video of their amazing wedding dance, we can attest that the two actors definitely do not have two left feet (and Kloots’ Rockette training definitely came in handy).

In 2021, Kloots and dance partner Alan Bersten did a foxtrot to “It Had to Be You” on an episode of “Dancing With the Stars” as a tribute to her late husband. “Last week I danced for myself,” she posted on Instagram ahead of the episode. “This week, I’m dancing for you Nick.”