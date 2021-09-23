The Tragic Story Of Jesse Goins From Gold Rush

The cast and crew of “Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine” suffered the devastating loss of one of their own when star Jesse Goins died on-set last summer. TMZ reported an incident took place in Colorado on August 18, 2020, in which Goins was found unconscious. A medic administered CPR on-site, but when EMTs rushed the television personality — who was best known for separating and cleaning the mined gold — to the hospital, Jesse was pronounced dead at 60 years old.

The Colorado native’s brother, Larry, confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “Heaven will never be the same!! My brother Jesse went home to be with his Father, Lord and Savior. ￼He will be missed dearly. Love you brother.” Though Jesse’s cause of death still has yet to be revealed, TMZ reported he suffered what those on the scene claimed to have been a heart attack.

Jesse’s close friends also paid tribute to him on social media, including Dave Turin. “Jesse is a man that I loved and respected,” he penned via Facebook. “I was the first to find him after his heart attack and worked hard to bring him back to our world. God had another plan, and some day I will see him again in Heaven.” Nathan Clark also took to Instagram, writing, “I’m truly lost for words right now. Jesse Goins was the kindest soul you could ever have met.”