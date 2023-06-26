The Towie cast looks amazing in white outfits with see-through skirts, at the boozy party of the show in Cyprus

Towie’s cast was stunning in their all-white party attire.

As they dressed up in monochrome white, the cast of the hit reality TV series oozed glamour.

6 The Cast of Series 32 Hosted a Party Raw Image Ltd.

6 Chloe Brockett & Elma Pázar in the sun Raw Image Ltd.

6 Ella Rae Wise was stunning in her barely-there bikini and high-cut bottom. Raw Image Ltd.

The series is filming in Cyprus. In celebration, the 32-member cast threw an enormous “White Party”.

The reality stars were photographed posing and mixing with each other outside an Exclusive Villa named L’Chateau Wedding Venue located in Paphos.

These photos show the Essex-based group enjoying themselves in the sun with drinks, and getting their best angles to the camera.

Chloe Brockett, a former Love Island actress and model was seen wearing a sheer skirt with a plunge bikini. She posed beautifully before Elma pazar arrived.

Elma wore a bikini with barely there cutouts and a sheer skirt, perfect for the hot weather in Cyprus.

Ella Rae Wise opted for the same outfit, showing off her leggy legs in a skirt with rosettes.

Courtney Green also joined the action with a skirt that was patterned in stripes and ultra-fine.

A peek-aboo top wrapped around the waist was paired with the style. It featured a large, gold ring secured at the chest.

Amber Turner, who was sun-kissed, looked stunning under an enviable sky of blue. She wore a crocheted top featuring a Bardot-style neckline, paired with a high-cut, figure-hugging skirt.

Danni Imbert wore a crocheted number with feathery trimmings and a mini dress silhouette.

Junaid Ahmed also pulled out all the stops, with an incredible diamanté encrusted suit and slicked-back hair.

James ‘Diags Bennewith’, Jordan Brooke, Dan Edgar, and Roman Hackett are amongst those who were photographed. They were seen dancing, with many flashing midriffs and leaving unbuttoned their coordinated outfits.

Amy Childs, her boyfriend Billy Delbosq who welcomed twins recently, and prams with them were seen talking and drinking.

It comes after Central Recorder revealed Amber had flown 2,000 miles to confront Dan on the show over cheating rumours, after an awkward split.

The stunning star was previously left worried that Dan’s new girlfriend would join the show.

6 Amber Turner looked amazing in a crochet ensemble Raw Image Ltd.

6 Courtney Green stuns in see-through mesh skirt Raw Image Ltd.