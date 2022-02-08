The Stunning Amount Of Money Joe Rogan Got Offered To Quit Spotify For Another Platform

Social platform Rumble wants Joe Rogan and they are willing to pay big to get him. With the popular podcaster facing immense backlash for statements made on his Spotify show, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski has offered the entertainer $100 million, via a February 7 open letter, to move his show over to their video platform. “We stand with you, your guests, and your legion of fans in desire for real conversation,” Pavlovski said in his letter. “So we’d like to offer you 100 million reasons to make the world a better place. How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years? This is our chance to save the world. And yes, this is totally legit.”

Pavlovski’s hefty monetary offer might not be enough on its own to tempt Rogan, however. Rogan’s exclusive 2020 deal with Spotify was worth more than $100 million and included the show’s 11-year-long backlog, per The Hill. Furthermore, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has established the streaming giant won’t be severing ties with Rogan anytime soon on their part. In a February 6 internal memo obtained by Axios, Ek wrote, “While I strongly condemn what Joe has said… I want to make one point very clear — I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.” It was a worthwhile try, though, Rumble.