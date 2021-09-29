The Strange Way Vin Diesel Got His First Acting Role

By Tom O'Brien
In
Who hasn’t done bad things as a child? No matter if you’re drawing on the walls with crayons, or spilling your food all over the floor, everyone has been there. Vin Diesel, 7, thought vandalism would make a better crime. The California native, who moved to New York City at a young age, revealed to People in 2002 (via CNN) how he and some friends once broke into a theater in Greenwich Village with the intent to vandalize it. He didn’t know this would alter the course of his entire life.

Upon getting caught by artistic director Crystal Field, Diesel told People he “thought she was going to call the cops. … She said, ‘If you guys want to play here, come every day at four o’clock and learn your lines,'” he further added, and the rest was history. Accompanied by $20 and a script for a play entitled “Dinosaur Door” (via Elite Daily), Field gave the seven-year-old Diesel a chance to prove himself to the acting world and he never looked back.

