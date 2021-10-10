The Steps Involved In Creating Music: How To Get Started

Whether you’re an established artist, or an amateur looking for a break, everyone will need to look at the way they create music. That’s why it can help to break it down into different steps, so that it’s easier to visualise, and you can tweak as you go. Here are some steps that you should know about when getting started.

Writing Lyrics

Sometimes, the first thing people think about when creating a song comes in the form of the lyrics or lines in general. A good song could have one line that draws attention, with this line being the main inspiration behind the creation of the song. Writing lyrics can often be the hardest thing to do, especially if you already have your track in mind. Consider sitting down with other musicians to collaborate, which could not only speed up the process but also improve the quality.

Writing The Music

Indeed, it’s possible to not have any words in your song, which is becoming more popular amongst modern musicians. This makes it all the more important for you to get your instrumentals right, and depending on what sort of music you’re making, this could change the entire process.

For example, classical music would sound odd with certain words used. But a DJ mix set could take samples from old songs to throw in modern words, giving it a unique twist. The beauty of music is that you can mess around with it, to find a solution that works for you.

Arranging The Music

There will be a variety of different steps involved in arranging your music. The structure of your song is one of the most important aspects, with your mix needing to have clearly defined sections throughout. This will come in the form of an intro, various verses, chorus, bridges, breaks and an outro. People should be able to identify the different stages of your song, to know where they are in the story you’re trying to tell.

When going through your tracks, have a look to see if any sections are conflicting with each other, or that sound too busy. Consider moving them around or muting certain tracks to see the difference, timing is key.

Similarly, there may be too much space currently on the track. Any unused space or lack of sound, if poorly used, can make the overall sound less interesting. This is why it’s best to work in a recording studio, as they will have all the tools and equipment that you would need to create the music.

You must find a recording studio that is right for your needs, and nearby to your area so that it’s easy. Whether it’s London, New York, LA or even Brighton, Pirate will have you covered. This company has many professional studios, partnering with many top equipment brands and institutions which allow you to work with the best gear. You can read more at pirate.com.

Mixing Audio

Mixing is a similar process to the arrangement, but here you will have all the pieces you need, with it all coming together. It can be one of the most difficult parts of the music creation process, which is why some musicians pay others to do it for them. Of course, you can also choose to work with artists, otherwise known as a collaboration, so that you both get the best out of each other.

The music starts to come together during the mixing stage, with hundreds of possible decisions you make along the way. Your music will likely sound quite different through different stages of the process, which is why this is one of the most fun parts of the creation.

Mixing can be as simple as tweaking the volume of certain tracks, to adding effects and distortions for the desired effect. There will be a variety of possibilities here, and if you’re not sure where to start, just start messing around with the plugins to get a feel for them.

Promoting The Music

Once all is said and done, you will need to then promote your music so that people can listen to it. You can make this happen in some different ways. For example, you could utilise social media to give a taste of your tracks to fans, who then may also go spread the word of your songs themselves, increasing your listens.

Social media is effective as it allows you to track information on how well a post is doing via analytic data. This data could include impressions, based on how many people have seen a post, and how many people went on to click. You could also use social media to help connect yourself with other artists or people in the music industry. More importantly, it can help you to build a fanbase.