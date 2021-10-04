The Staggering Amount Of Money Jennifer Aniston Makes In Real Estate

Jennifer Aniston has an impressive filmography, but she also boasts an equally impressive real estate portfolio. If she did not dabble in acting, the “The Morning Show” star revealed that she likely would have become a designer. “If I wasn’t an actress, I’d want to be a designer,” she shared with Architectural Digest. “I love the process. There’s something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul.”

Her eye for design is evident in the homes she owns (and used to own). When she was married to Brad Pitt, they bought a 12,000-square-foot home in Beverly Hills for $13.1 million. They renovated the property and installed a private screening room, a pub room, a tennis court, and a guest house. They eventually sold it for $28 million a year after the split.

Aniston went on to purchase a Beverly Hills mansion, which she nicknamed “Ohana.” She bought it for $13.5 million in 2006 and worked her design magic to transform it to be a Balinese-inspired oasis, with koi ponds and heated travertine floors. She loved entertaining guests in this home, but she has since moved on and sold it for a good $38 million. At present time, the actor owns roughly $10 million worth of property in New York City, per Celebrity Net Worth. She also spends her days in a $20.97 million mansion in Bel-Air, which she designed to “be less minimal and more comfortable and inviting.”