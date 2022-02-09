The Shady Side Of The Hallmark Channel

Following “Home and Family” co-host Mark Steines’ lawsuit in 2018, celebrity chef Shanti Hinojos, who also appeared on the show, sued Hallmark parent company Crown Media and creator Woody Fraser for sexual harassment and wrongful termination, per Deadline. Hinojos, who’s since gone on to appear on shows like “Selena + Chef,” filed “an 11-claim complaint” alleging that she had been wrongfully terminated for “subpar job performance” after reporting Fraser for creating a hostile work environment.

According to Deadline, the suit included “detailed tales of inappropriate advances, touching, lewd comments by the EP … and even an assertion of marriage to Hinojos if Fraser’s wife died of cancer.” Hinojos also alleged Hallmark knew of the situation but kept it under wraps. In response to the suit, Crown Media doubled down on their statement that “Hinojos was terminated for performance issues,” adding they “investigated and there is no merit to her allegations,” The Wrap reported.

As of this writing, it appears the suit has not been settled and is still pending. Regardless of the outcome, we’re sure this wasn’t the kind of press they were looking for.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN’s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).