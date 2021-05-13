‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 5: Netflix Release Date and Much More

The much-anticipated fourth season of the popular anime, The Seven Deadly Sins, is finally streaming on Netflix. And now it’s time to witness the fifth edition of the show. Here is everything we know about The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5.

The Seven Deadly Sins is an official adaptation of the famous manga, curated by Nakaba Suzuki. When Yasuhito Nishikata, Tomokazu Tokoro, Susumu Nishizawa, and Tensai Okamura came up with the first edition of the show, it overwhelmed the anime fans. Presently, with four mind-boggling seasons, The Seven Deadly Sins is one of the flagship anime series on the streaming King, Netflix. The series debuted on TBS, MBS, and other JNN stations in 2014 and instantly grabbed the audience’s eye. Recently the fourth installment of the show landed on Netflix, and the fans are now impatient about the next edition.

So, when is the fifth installment of the famous anime show, The Seven Deadly Sins coming from the box of the makers? Here is an exciting update.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Release Date

The audience is eagerly looking for The Seven Deadly Sins season 5. But disappointing news coming up is that the anime lovers will have to wait a bit extra because of the pandemic. Season 4 and 5 of The Seven Deadly Sins was expected to come much earlier, but the pandemic spoiled the release schedule. As per the latest reports, The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 will most probably come up at the end of 2021. Initially, the season will be released through the Japanese broadcast, and then after a few months, the show will pop up on Netflix.

So, stay in touch to get the exact release date of the popular anime soon.