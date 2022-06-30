The Rock Continues Run Of Sweet Gestures After Getting Invited To Special Needs School’s Luau Dance

It’s a beautiful thing when a celebrity uses the wild amount of money they make towards a good cause. It shows off their selfless character and good heart. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a heart big enough to send out to an entire special needs program as he sends sweet gestures after getting invited to their luau dance.

Dwayne Johnson made the day for over 400 special needs kids who are part of the Parma City School District P.A.C.T.S. program. P.A.C.T.S. (Parma Area Center for Transition Services) is an employment and life skills training program for students with disabilities. These Ohio students sent a video to The Rock inviting him to their luau event which was closed for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In this video, the kids gave their best impressions of our favorite action-packed actor’s most iconic roles. This is such an endearing way to honor a beloved actor.

The Jungle Cruise actor posted a video of the experience that took place at Parma Senior High School. He ended up surprising these kids with a video of himself that was screened at the event thanking them for the invite. Unfortunately due to his production schedule, he was unable to attend. But, he praised all of the students for their performances in the video as well as the teaching staff. You can check out the video below,

But the story does not end there. As a way to make it up to the students for not being able to attend the event, the Moana voice actor gave each of the students a personal gift of an outfit from his Project Rock collection with Under Armour. He also arranged with his friends from Microsoft to give these kids new Xbox consoles with special adaptive controllers as well as unlimited games for a year. If that’s not generous, I don’t know what is.

Dwayne Johnson has never been afraid to open his heart toward a good cause. Some interesting things you should know about The Rock is that he and his ex-wife donated $1 million to the University of Miami where he used to play college football to renovate its football facilities. In return, they renamed the Hurricanes’ locker in his honor. This former wrestler-turned-actor also donated a gym to a military base in Hawaii and donated $25,000 towards the Hurricane Harvey Relief effort. And despite not having diabetes himself, the Scorpion King star is also a diabetes ambassador for Diabetes Aware which helps people with diabetes with their health issues and continue with their everyday activities. If Dwayne Johnson decides to run for president, he’s got my vote!

As for what’s currently going on with Dwayne Johnson’s film career, he officially wrapped up the production of Black Adam. While it was initially theorized that he would be making his DC debut playing Shazam, he’ll actually be in a Shazam! spinoff as anti-hero Black Adam who shares the same powers as Shazam from the same wizard. After being imprisoned for 5,000 years, he’s ready to unleash his powers on the world. Be sure to watch this philanthropic actor release his strength and fury in the upcoming DC movie Black Adam in theaters on October 21st.