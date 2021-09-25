The Real Reason Rudy Giuliani Was Banned From Fox News

Rudy Giuliani has reportedly been banned from Fox News for three months, according to Politico. Giuliani was supposed to appear on the 20th-anniversary coverage for 9/11 on “Fox & Friends,” but the host, Pete Hegseth called and told him he was cut from the program. According to Politico’s sources, network bookers were told that this ruling comes “from the top.”

The surprising ban also includes Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, who is currently running for governor of New York as a Republican. Politico reported that the network refused to comment on the three-month ban.

Giuliani is a Donald Trump supporter, so it’s strange that a Republican-leaning news channel would ban him for any reason. The bad blood between Fox News and Giuliani could be due to Giuliani’s loyalty to Trump and his anger at the results of the 2020 elections.