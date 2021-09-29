The Real Reason Kelly Ripa Quit Drinking

Kelly Ripa revealed what led her to stop drinking in 2017, admitting it was merely just a coincidence that she decided she wanted to be sober at the same time Ryan Seacrest started on “Live With Ryan and Kelly.” She told People in February 2020, “Ryan likes to blame himself for me stopping drinking, he’s like, ‘I got here and you stopped drinking.’ It really was not that. I did a sober month — all my girlfriends did it, we all did it together — and I just never went back to it.”

“It wasn’t even really a thought process,” the TV host continued. “It felt great, I felt like I looked great, I felt like I didn’t feel hungover. Not that I was a heavy drinker — I wasn’t someone who got drunk — but even like two glasses of wine at a girl’s night out dinner; I would feel it the next morning.” She added that after the challenge, she felt no “need or desire” to drink again.

Mark Consuelos her husband of 25-years, also quit. “We did both quit drinking almost three years ago,” Ripa told Parade in October 2020. “Not that we were sitting around drinking day and night, but I think that there is something about like clean living — maybe that’s what did it. Maybe that’s the difference.”