The Real Reason Dolly Parton Turned Down Elvis Presley

As reported by The Boot, when Dolly Parton first released her version of “I Will Always Love You” — a song she penned about moving on from her professional relationship with Porter Wagoner — it climbed the charts in July 1974. Not only that, but the song hit No. 1 a second time when Parton recorded the tune again for the film “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” in 1982, proving the power of her talent.

“I Will Always Love You” was a favorite song of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, who wanted to sing a version of the track, per W Magazine. Although she was initially interested in this offer, when Presley’s manager told Parton that she would have to relinquish half of the publishing rights to the song for Presley to record it, she declined their deal. “I wanted to hear Elvis sing it, and it broke my heart — I cried all night,” Parton told the magazine. “But I had to keep that copyright in my pocket … These are my songs — they’re like my children. And I expect them to support me when I’m old!” Another famous singer would next record the song and certainly make Parton glad she had chosen to hold onto the rights to “I Will Always Love You.”