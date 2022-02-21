The Queen Congratulates Olympic Medal Winners After Testing Positive for COVID-19

The Queen congratulated Team Great Britain’s women’s and men’s curling teams on Sunday.

The women’s team beat Japan to win gold, while the men’s team won silver in the curling final.

The Queen tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to continue “light duties,” Buckingham Palace said.

As the Winter Olympics came to a close in Beijing on Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II congratulated Team Great Britain’s medal-winning women’s and men’s curling teams.

The Queen shared a note commending the athletes on their achievements hours after Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild, cold-like symptoms.

“I send my warmest congratulations to the Team GB Women’s Curling team on your outstanding performance in winning the Gold Medal at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, following the Silver Medal achieved by the Men’s Curling team yesterday,” the Queen, 95, wrote in the note Buckingham Palace shared with Insider.

“I know that your local communities and people throughout the United Kingdom will join me in sending our good wishes to you, your coaches and the friends and family who have supported you in your great success,” the note concluded.

Team Great Britain’s women’s curling team won the nation’s only gold medal

The women’s curling team defeated Team Japan in the final match with a score of 10-3 on Saturday, securing Team GB’s only gold medal at the Winter Olympics, as the BBC reported. The team was comprised of Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff, Eve Muirhead, and alternate Milli Smith.





The men’s curling team won silver after falling to Team Sweden with a 5-4 score in their match on Saturday. The team included Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, Hammy McMillan, and alternate Ross Whyte.





The Queen expects to continue performing ‘light duties’ after testing positive for COVID-19

Buckingham Palace said in a statement earlier today that the Queen is experiencing “mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.”

The Queen received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021, and, though there has been no official confirmation of other doses, ITV News reports that the Queen received a second dose and a booster shot. She was previously admitted to a hospital in October 2021 over health concerns.

This month, both the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall tested positive for COVID-19. ITV News editor Chris Ship reported that Prince Charles met with Queen Elizabeth II around the time he tested positive.

Representatives for Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for further comment.