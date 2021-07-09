“The Mysterious Benedict Society” – Season 1 Watch Online For Free | Disney+ Hotstar

Undercover missions and kids. I think it’s a deadly yet splendid combination. Agree? The Mysterious Benedict Society is the synonym to this fantastic combination, now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. If you haven’t watched it yet, now’s your chance because you’re reading “How to watch The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 1 full episodes online for free”.

The American mystery adventure television series “The Mysterious Benedict Society” was released on 25 June 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar. Screenwriters Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay developed the series based on Trenton Lee Stewart’s bestselling children’s novels of the same title, The Mysterious Benedict Society.

What is the story of The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 1?

An eccentric benefactor recruits four gifted orphans through a scholarship competition to go on an undercover mission at a boarding school called The Institute. They have to stop a wicked plot devised by the head of the school, Mr.Curtain and save the world from his control.

Who are the cast members of The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 1?

The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 1 is a treat for the viewers, starring Tony Hale in a double role as Mr.Benedict and Mr.Curtain, Mystic Inscho as Reynie Muldoon, Seth B. Carr as George ‘Sticky’ Washington, Emmy DeOliveira as Kate Wetherall, Marta Kessler as Constance Contraire, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, and Gia Sandhu among others. The series also features some amazing actors in guest roles like Saara Chaudry, Katherine Evans, Ben Cockell, and Shannon Kook.

Where can I watch the full episodes of The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 1?

Head over to Disney+ Hotstar to watch the latest episodes of The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 1 with new episodes being released every Friday. Choose a subscription of your choice and create your Disney+ profile to start streaming your favorite movies and shows including The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 1.

How to watch the full episodes of The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 1 online for free?

This might come as a disappointment to you because Disney+ Hotstar does not provide a free trial to watch your favorite shows online for free. However, there are websites like justwatch.com that helps you stream the full episodes of shows for free and even notify you when a certain show becomes available to watch online for free.

Another way to watch the full episodes of The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 1 online for free on Disney+ Hotstar is through TV operators/networks. You will have to check with your service provider because this service is limited to certain regions only.

But if possible, a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar is a recommended choice as we are expecting more episodes to be released for The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 1. The most recent episode (Episode 4) was released on 9 July 2021.