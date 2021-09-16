The Man Who Harassed Women on a Beach for Their Swimwear Is Fired from His Employer’s Company

Videos uploaded [email protected] chronicled an incident when a man approached a group of women because of their “inappropriate” swimsuit attire.

The videos received millions of views and thousands upon thousands of comments. Logan Dorn, who later was identified as the man behind them, suffered severe consequences.

CONDEMNING THEIR OUTFITS

In the first video, one of the women asked the man: “please leave us alone.” He did not listen to their request and continued to condemn their outfits.

The woman explained that she was at the beach in a bathing suit, to which he responded: “that’s a thong, and that’s a bra.” The heated encounter went back and forth as the man scolded them and asked them to cover up.

The guy with tattoos telling the girls wearing swimsuits is the apex of hypocrisy …

— jeff (@jeff26028069) September 9, 2021

SHOWING OFF THEIR BODIES

He expressed that they were not wearing modest clothing and stated that he needed to say something because he was a “man of God.” In the second part of the video, he was still calling them out for “showing off their bodies.”

When a woman asked him which type of bathing suit he would condone at the beach, he said: “A one-piece or a two-piece that actually covers your body.”

He should police his mind and stop policing women’s bodies.

— Robert Monroe, Jr. (@BMo2xl) September 9, 2021

ANOTHER PERSON SHAMED THEM

The women were upset by the encounter and continued to ask him to leave them alone so they could enjoy their day without him. He eventually left, but not before another person joined the conversation.

A random woman who had been listening to the conversation unexpectedly chimed in and sided with the man. She shamed the women and said: “It does matter what you wear because you need to value yourself.”

This dude’s wife definitely sent him to do this! Now he is unemployed and internet famous… bet she is happy about this

— Sean (@Sharrisnz101) September 9, 2021

FIRED FROM HIS JOB

In a third video uploaded by the TikToker, she cleared up some of the questions viewers had. They shared their outfits and attached a photo to show that they were wearing normal beachwear.

After his employer identified dornok to Facebook to inform the general public that he had been fired. They added: “Mighty Hand Construction does not condone Logan’s behavior in the videos.”

THE ONLINE REACTION

Dorn also shared his own reaction video recently. In the clip, he apologizes to the women for harassing them. Many netizens criticized him online for causing damage.

Comments were quick to voice their opinion. One user wrote: “He’s angry that beautiful women exist, and he feels intimidated, so he has to punish you for it.” Another added that they loved how all of the women stood up for themselves.