Kim Kardashian Couldn’t Recognize Sister Kendall Jenner through Met Gala Bodysuit

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian joked her blacked-out Met Gala bodysuit prevented her from recognizing her sister Kendall Jenner.
Kim Kardashian was just a few meters from Kendall Jenner, a model for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. However, her black restrictive headwear made it difficult to see her.
Kim said Kendall called out to her, but her sister was forced to walk closer as Kim couldn’t see where she was.
“Kendall was calling my name, and I couldn’t see who it was,” Kim shared the details of the night in an Instagram post to her 253,000,000 followers.
“But I saw the outline of her sparkly dress,” Kim added the following: a crying laughter emoticon.
Kim, 40, has been criticized for her unusual black head-to-toe outfit. However, the Met Gala is known for its boldness and extravagantness on the red carpet.
Her covered Balenciaga look included a face-concealing balaclava. Still, plenty of social media fans flooded to Instagram, Twitter, and Tik Tok to question how her outfit was relevant to the theme of ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,’ or the star-studded event’s celebration of America independence.
However, Kim teased on her Insta: “What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!”
View this post on Instagram
And unsurprisingly, some of her army of fans jumped in with witty remarks about Kim’s latest head-turning ensemble.
“This is literally my sleep paralysis demon standing in the corner of my room,” One follower laughed.
And another commented: “Me and my anxiety when I go out.”
Kim shared these social media comments on her own Insta, with one amusing pic and caption.
Kim shared a pic of her meeting Kendall and the caption read: “Kendall: Kim, is that you?
“On my god, Kendall? I can’t see you. #MetGala #KimKardashian #Kendall Jenner.”
One fan joked that Kim even looked like Batman – or Batwoman for that matter – with a mocked-up picture of Kim on a rooftop ready to save Gotham City.
“Kim, there’s people that are dying,” one sarcastic fan commented.
And in response to her critics, Kim shared a powerful feature in fashion magazine Vogue, which stated in its headline: “ Kim Kardashian ’s Met Gala Look Rewrote the Red Carpet’s Rules.”
The Hollywood A-lister shared another observation about her outfit, which read: “For someone who is always criticized for being overly sexual, Kim showed she can cover every square inch of skin and still find a way to be criticized and ridiculed. THAT is American culture.”
Another comment Kim shared read: “Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga Couture. When you’re so famous, you can literally make “anonymous” your new lew [sic].
“Say what you want about her new direction, but it’s definitely not boring.”