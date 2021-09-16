Kim Kardashian Couldn’t Recognize Sister Kendall Jenner through Met Gala Bodysuit

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian joked her blacked-out Met Gala bodysuit prevented her from recognizing her sister Kendall Jenner.

Kim Kardashian was just a few meters from Kendall Jenner, a model for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. However, her black restrictive headwear made it difficult to see her.

Kim said Kendall called out to her, but her sister was forced to walk closer as Kim couldn’t see where she was.

“Kendall was calling my name, and I couldn’t see who it was,” Kim shared the details of the night in an Instagram post to her 253,000,000 followers.

“But I saw the outline of her sparkly dress,” Kim added the following: a crying laughter emoticon.

Kim, 40, has been criticized for her unusual black head-to-toe outfit. However, the Met Gala is known for its boldness and extravagantness on the red carpet.