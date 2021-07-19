‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’ Is Dropping On Netflix This Friday!

The recent addition to the already existing Netflix’s rom-com is another summer love tale- ‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’. This movie is highly anticipated among fans and is believed to have that perfect plot to hit the chords. It will be an undeniable movie for romance fans.

Several reasons make it a perfect binge-watch soon. Firstly, the movie is based on a novel that goes by the same name. it is written by the popular author of Jojo Moyes, Me Before You. In addition, you will be able to witness leading stars Shailene Woodley and Felicity Jones as opposite each other. To give you details regarding the release dates, casts, and others, we have curated them. Read on to know!

‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’ Release Date

Nothing could be better than a romantic drama to binge-watch this coming weekend. Well, the movie is releasing on Friday, India, July 23rd, 2021 at 12:30 PM GMT+5:30. In addition, it is the release date for the U.S as well.

‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’ Casts

The film has two leading roles played by Shailene Woodley (Jennifer Stirling) and Felicity Jones. Here Felicity Jones will play Ellie Haworth (journalist). In addition, Callum Turner, Nabhaan Rizwan, Joe Alwyn, Ncuti Gatwa, Diana Kent, and Ben Cross.

‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’ Storyline

The movie is based on a romance tale from the 1960s. Ellie Haworth while investigating Jennifer Stirling’s past, falls head over heels for an archivist named Nabhaan Rizwan.

How things will turn out for Ellie Haworth and Nabhaan Rizwan will be a delight to watch this coming Friday that is 23rd July.

‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’ Trailer

Yes! We do have a trailer for this upcoming Netflix Original Romance drama. It was officially released back in the month of May 2021, much before its perfect summer release. You can watch the trailer here.

This was all about ‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’ for now. Stay tuned here for such latest updates in the future too.