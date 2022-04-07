Being a celebrity is a dream for many, but fame definitely has its downsides. Any celeb that has been through a break-up knows how one’s personal life becomes a public matter– especially when there’s a legal battle involved. Case in point: the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case has been all over the news in recent months . And now you’ll be able to watch it on TV.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard filed for divorce back in 2016, which is around the point where the former couple’s public drama began. The two have been battling in court for years , starting with a libel case in the U.K. before taking things stateside. And in a new report by Deadline , it was revealed that the public will be able to watch the proceedings in court from the comfort of their own home.

Once Johnny Depp’s defamation suit against Amber Heard goes to trial, the action will reportedly be available over on CourtTV. Considering both actors are expected to testify, smart money says there will be plenty of people who won’t be able to turn down the opportunity to see how it shakes out in real time. As for the network itself, the goal is seemingly to help the public actually understand what’s happening in court, rather than falling for salacious headlines. As the acting head of Court TV said in a statement:

Court cases that are as high-profile as this one often create a lot of noise, and it can be difficult for viewers to break through these distractions to have a clear picture of the facts, but that’s where we come in.

While the legal system might be confusing for some of us, those interested in Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s ongoing legal battle will be able to judge for themselves when the defamation hearing starts airing on television. And given the financial and emotional stakes involved, there will be plenty of eyes on the ongoing legal battle.

Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard comes to the tune of a whopping $50 million, which is a substantial amount of money. He’s suing the Aquaman star over a 2018 op-ed she wrote, claiming she had been the victim of domestic abuse. While Heard didn’t mention Depp by name, he maintains that the accusations cost him professional opportunities .

While the two actors have both alleged abuse at the hands of the other , Johnny Depp hit a major legal setback in the libel suit that happened in the U.K. He sued Central Recorder for referring to him as a “wife beater”, but the courts ultimately ruled in favor of the news outlet . Shortly after this loss Depp was asked to step away from his role as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. He was replaced by actor Mads Mikkelsen for the upcoming threequel The Secrets of Dumbledore.