The first Moon Knight plot teaser is here

Moon Knight is the first MCU adventure of 2022, set to premiere on Disney Plus on March 30th. And Moon Knight happens to be quite exciting right now for one simple reason. We have no idea what to expect from it. Moon Knight isn’t as well-known as other Marvel superheroes, and we’ve never seen him in the MCU so far. Moreover, the Moon Knight plot has not leaked, so everything coming will be a surprise unless it’s spoiled over the course of the next couple of months.

That said, Oscar Isaac has the first Moon Knight plot “spoiler” for MCU fans, and it’s all very weird. Before we move forward, you should know that some spoilers might follow below.

Who is Moon Knight?

Isaac plays the protagonist of the upcoming TV show. He’s Mark Spector and Moon Knight, marking his return to Marvel after appearing in X-Men Apocalypse. He played En Sabah Nur, or Apocalypse, the incredibly powerful mutant who ruled ancient Egypt before his contemporaries decided to revolt.

Now that MCU Phase 4 unleashed the multiverse, both of Isaac’s characters will reside in the same massive cinematic universe. Apocalypse is a terrifying villain in one reality, while Moon Knight is a superhero in the MCU. He’s still pretty scary though.

That’s irrelevant for the overall Moon Knight plot, as the TV show doesn’t give off any multiverse vibes. It’s just an interesting observation to make, considering there is another link between Apocalypse and Moon Knight. That’s ancient Egypt.

The Moon Knight trailer offers little information about Isaac’s characters, other than to make it clear that Marc Spector does suffer from some mental issues. One of his multiple personalities is Moon Knight, and that’s already an exciting premise for the show.

What about the Avengers?

Comic book readers who are Moon Knight fans might know what to expect from the Disney Plus show. But we’ll remind you that Marvel isn’t always faithful to the source material when it comes to the MCU.

As you can see so far, we have very little information on hand about Moon Knight. We have no idea what to expect from the plot or how the movie ties into the official MCU timeline. Not to mention that we have no idea how or even if Moon Knight will meet any of the Avengers. But the show will have to establish firm links to the rest of the MCU so that Moon Knight can appear in future crossovers.

The first Moon Knight plot teaser

Marvel will soon start its marketing campaign for the TV show. At that point, we can expect more information to trickle in from the Moon Knight cast and crew. But baring any major plot leaks, don’t expect Isaac & Co. to spoil any of the big surprises.

While we wait, we do have one interview where Issac offered a brief teaser for the TV show. He sat down with Jared Leto in Variety’s Actors on Actors series, tackling various projects the two are involved in.

As a reminder, Leto starts in Morbius, which is a Sony Spider-Man Universe story. And, technically, Morbius and Moon Knight live in the same multiverse, not that they ever had to meet.

In this conversation, Isaac dropped an interesting tidbit about the Moon Knight plot. Apparently, Marvel allowed for “very weird” decisions in the story. Without knowing what that entails, the idea of Marvel taking more risks does sound exciting:

I’d never heard of Moon Knight before, and I collected comics when I was younger. I’d heard of Morbius, but I’d never heard of Moon Knight. I don’t know how the process was for you because it’s a feature film, we’re a limited series. There was a lot of room to try stuff because there wasn’t the pressure that we got to make sure we make however many hundreds of millions of dollars on the opening weekend. So we could make it very point-of-view. We could make very weird decisions. At the moment, at least — and I don’t imagine it’s going to go backwards — it feels like that’s where more of the risk is being taken because it can financially.

Moon Knight premieres on March 30th, so there’s plenty of time for more plot details to trickle out.