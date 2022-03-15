The Finale of ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season One Brings Back the Original Star

Warning: Major spoilers are ahead for Hulu’s season one. “How I Met Your Father.”

Season one’s finale saw a return star from the core cast. “How I Met Your Mother.”

Hilary Duff stars in the role of the protagonist.



‘s “How I Met Your Father,”A continuation series that follows the events of CBS’ hit sitcom “How I Met Your Mother,”Its first season was ended by an appearance by a key cast member of the original show.

“HIMYF”Insider was previously informed by Elizabeth Berger, Isaac Aptaker and Isaac Aptaker that the identity the titular father would not be revealed before the conclusion of the 10-episode series. However, fans can still expect to see a surprise. “satisfying” conclusion.

Tuesday’s finale of season one (titled “Timing Is everything”)”) delivered on that promise by bringing back “Cobie Smulders (HIMYM) was the actress who played Robin Scherbatsky in the original series’ nine-season run from 2005 to 2014.

In keeping with the spirit of the predecessor, the finale featured Sophie, the protagonist, experiencing major, unexpected changes in her love life. It aired over 1 episode.





Hilary Duff during the season one finale "How I Met Your Father."



After having sex for the first time in episode 61, Sophie (Hilary Duff), and Jesse(Chris Lowell), Jesse went on a date.

Sophie was shocked to learn that Jesse had spoken to Meredith (Leighton Myester), about his relationship with Meredith. Sophie and Jesse decided to go out for sex instead of having dinner.

Jesse fell asleep at night and told Sophie that he loved Sophie. It was a moment that is reminiscent of “HIMYM”Robin, played by Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor).

Sophie was frightened by Jesse’s semi-conscious declarations of love. However, he explained that it wasn’t too quick considering that they’ve been friends for a while.

Sophie’s woes are made worse by Jesse’s admission that he declined Meredith’s invitation to play piano for her upcoming tour. He also revealed that he had feelings for Sophie.

Sophie responded that it was shocking to hear him give up his dream to travel to be with her. Jesse was furious and asked Sophie to leave her apartment.

Robin spotted Sophie as she was trying to clear her head at MacLaren’s, the famous bar from ‘HIMYM.





Cobie Smulders at the season one finale "How I Met Your Father."



Order a drink from “HIMYM”Bartender Carl (Joe Nieves), Sophie had to be interrupted by Robin who was alone.

Sophie recognized Robin immediately because she was after “HIMYM”She became a well-known reporter after her story was over. In a NodTake a look at season seven of “HIMYM,”Robin told Sophie that Sophie was a huge fan of the story she shared in which she got in a ring alongside a bull.

They sat down at the booth of the original crew and Sophie spoke candidly about her problems with love and how she felt that things were moving too quickly for Jesse.

Robin helped Sophie to realize that her fear was controlling her life. Sophie ran to Jesse’s apartment in an effort to make amends, but she found Meredith and Jesse kissing in the hallway.

Robin said to Sophie that timing is everything in love. Sophie returned to the bar and told Robin. “sometimes, timing’s a bitch.”Robin promised Sophie that it would be okay before she left.

Sophie, heartbroken, met her friends, sans Jesse.

The finale concluded with a tie-in between “HIMYM” and “HIMYF”.





Hilary Duff with Francia Raisa during the season one finale "How I Met Your Father."



The episode featured The Captain (Kyle MacLachlan), Becky (Laura Bell Bundy), who were two characters that appeared on episode nine.

Becky stated that she only wanted to take his place in the divorce negotiations. “boats, boats, boats,”This is a callback from a boat commercial Becky starred as during her time as Robin’s co-anchor “Come On, Get Up New York!”

Becky declared to The Captain that she would sink her husband’s boats as revenge for his cheating. Becky was told by The Captain that she could have all of his boats, except one in Australia.

“What those marine biologists are doing down there is important,”He said. “They’re trying to help coral reef procreate.”

It was revealed that Ian Augustin (Daniel Augustin), Sophie’s Tinder lover, was on The Captain’s boat.

Becky wouldn’t allow Ian or the marine biologists to continue in Australia so Ian returned home to NYC and visited the gallery.

The episode ended with Ian asking Sophie. “Is this a good time?”

The father was revealed to be a character from the pilot at the start of the series.

The showrunners “HIMYF”Insider was previously informed that the show’s goal is to run many seasons. This is why the title father wouldn’t be revealed by season one.

Ian’s return to the city puts him back in contention as a potential father. Fans will have until “HIMYF”Season 2 returns to find out what happens to Sophie and Ian, Jesse and all the other characters.