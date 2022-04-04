Fans have been left hanging, eagerly waiting to find out if there will be another season of “The Family Chantel” ever since the last one ended in December 2021. Initially, it was believed the show may have been canceled as there was no immediate announcement. “You need to get back The Family Chantel I have pretty good taste when it comes to reality shows!!!! I like the fact that Karen is a fighter when it comes to her children!! Reminds me of my mother!!!”, one viewer wrote on Premiere Date.

Well, good news, fans! Per Variety, “The Family Chantel” Season 4 will return on June 6, 2022 at 8 p.m. PT/ET. Last season ended on a dramatic note, not surprisingly. Next Season TV opined that the last installment was the most compelling ever. Chantel’s nephew, Riverknight Everett, had gotten himself a serious girlfriend –- to the shock of everyone. Chantel’s sister, Winter Everett, was also feeling the love. She had reunited with her ex-boyfriend Jah and was seriously toying with the idea of marriage.

Meanwhile, there were fights, feuds, and fractures galore during a disastrous Philippines vacay. Things got so heated and rancid that Chantel’s brother, Royal Everett, and his wife, Angenette Everett, decided they were done with all the drama. They vowed to wash their hands of the whole family for good. So, will they be part of the cast of “The Family Chantel” Season 4?