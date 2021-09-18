The Curse Of Oak Island Season 9 Release Date, Cast, And More Information

While History has yet to announce a ninth season of “The Curse of Oak Island,” it doesn’t mean that the show’s canceled. Fans can refer back to previous seasons to get an idea when “The Curse of Oak Island” will be returning to television screens.

Per IMDb, “The Curse of Oak Island” has steadily increased its episode count every season since its premiere in 2014. History, with the exception of the first, has begun every season in November. Fans will have to wait only a few months to find out what the field team has been doing.

Given the amount of resources that have been invested in the show and the fact that there are many mysteries that remain to be solved by Lagina brothers, it is likely that the show will continue until they exhaust all options to find The Money Pit.