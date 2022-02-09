The Chainsmokers Concert on TikTok Official Pre-Super Bowl Livestream

Artist-producer duo The Chainsmokers are on deck to headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate, streaming live on the app ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

It’s the second year the NFL has partnered with TikTok to host the official Super Bowl pregame celebration, after Miley Cyrus led the festivities last year.

The one-hour show on TikTok will stream live from in the @NFL account on Sunday, Feb. 13, starting at 11:55 a.m. In addition to The Chainsmokers, the lineup will include special guests from the NFL, TikTok creators and other live musical performances. Portions of The Chainsmokers’ performance will be televised in the NBC Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show.

The Chainsmokers are among the most popular musical groups on TikTok, with 2.2 million followers. Fans on TikTok have been entertained by videos soundtracked by hits like “Closer” featuring Halsey, which inspired more than 900,000 video creations; “Don’t Let Me Down” featuring Daya with over 250,000 videos created.

In a statement, The Chainsmokers said, “It was an honor to perform our single ‘High’ for the first time in our hometown stadium at halftime of the NFC Championship. We are so excited to be returning once again to the SoFi Stadium campus to headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate on Sunday before Super Bowl LVI! After two years off the map, we couldn’t be more grateful to the NFL for this opportunity. We can’t wait to see you there.”

During the pregame for this year’s Super Bowl, select TikTok creators will share recipes, team facts, gameday predictions, commentary and more. The live event lineup features digital star Tinx alongside fan-favorite creators @angryreactions, @joshrichards, @marthastewart, @KingBach, @allisonkuch, @charlesgross, @emilyzugay, @jongraz, @nanajoe19, @leogonzall, @rainbowdads and @2gunnnz.

Comprised of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, The Chainsmokers broke through in 2016 with a chain of hits including “Roses,” “Don’t Let Me Down,” and “Closer,” which became the longest running No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Following a two-year break from touring and releasing music, the band marked their return with their new single “High,” ahead of their fourth full-length album.