‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Premiere Date Set By Disney+

By Tom O'Brien
In
Disney+ revealed on Wednesday that its latest Star Wars spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett, will premiere on the streamer on December 29.

The news came via Twitter.

Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett) and Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) will star in the spinoff, with Robert Rodriguez joining as executive producer, along with The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Fans first got wind of the series after the credits of the Season 2 finale of Mandalorian, in which we see Return of the Jedi character Bib Fortuna, Jabba’s old right-hand man, sitting on his throne in the old palace. Fennec enters shooting most of the creatures around him, and blasting the shackles off the blue dancing girl. Then Boba enters.

Bib exclaims, “Boba, I thought you were dead!” Boba then shoots him dead and takes the throne at Jabba’s palace. Afterward, the title card “THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT…. COMING DECEMBER 2021” appeared on-screen.

Disney brass has said there would be around 10 Star Wars series bound for the streamer, which has already announced Star Wars spinoffs The Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka Tano, the latter based on the Clone Wars cartoon character that was brought to life by Rosario Dawson on The Mandalorian.

