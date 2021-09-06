The Bold And The Beautiful B and B Spoilers Paris feelings for Finn Questioned!

The Bold And The Beautiful’s Zende is starting to question Paris’ feelings because the connection between her and Finn is too strong. Zende is starting to wonder what it is. Going on with Paris, Finn, and plans for the end of it all. The more Zende hears of Paris and Finn’s conversations, the more he starts to worry. Zende might not expect Paris to run off with Finn, however, it definitely reminds him of Zoe’s pull to him when she was with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Zende is questioning his relationship to Paris. Right now, Zende is hoping that his girlfriend isn’t crushing on Dr. Finn. Paris is being Finn’s sounding board and that could lead to much more.

B&B Spoilers – John Finn Finnegan And Paris Buckingham Are Getting Too Close

The Bold And The Beautiful’s Finn confided in Paris about his troubles with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) Steffy refuses to marry Finn. Steffy is angry that Finn allows Sheila Carter, Kimberlin Brown, to visit her infant son. Steffy told Finn that Sheila should not be allowed near her infant son. Steffy doesn’t care that Finn is Sheila’s son, she knows what Sheila is like. Paris is feeding into Finn’s need to know his birth mother and doesn’t see the wrong in what Finn has done. Will she continue to support him going behind Steffy’s back? Steffy will kick Paris out when she discovers what she feels.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Paris Buckingham May Soon Need A Place To Stay

The Bold And The Beautiful’s Zende feels for Finn because he is adopted. Zende believes Finn must prioritize. Zende might also end up with a new houseguest if Paris moves out. Paris knows how Steffy feels but continues to support Finn and Sheila’s relationship. Paris will be kicked out by Steffy because she fears for her children. Will Paris need to find another home because she betrays Steffy’s trust? Paris could be persuaded by Sheila to see her grandson. Paris would be a no-brainer if Steffy is willing to throw her husband out of Sheila. Steffy might try to push Finn and Paris closer, by throwing them both away.

Zende might be right to be concerned about Paris and Finn. Will Zende be able to keep his girlfriend, or will Paris and Finn eventually get together?

