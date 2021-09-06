Scissor Seven Season 3: Netflix Release Date & Official Trailer

Scissor Seven was first released on Netflix Anime in January 2020 and originally, only came in its original Mandarin. However, the Chinese anime series has turned out to be a great addition to Netflix’s library of the genre. You may have missed it the first time around, but it is definitely worth catching up on if you like the genre. Start streaming Seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix, ready for Season 3.

Netflix Anime series Scissor Seven

Scissor Seven is a Chinese anime series, starring a “scissor-wielding, hairdressing, bungling quasi-assassin.” Right at the beginning of the series, Seven is short of cash but then flunks a crash course in being a professional killer. This leads him to open a hair salon as a cover, where he offers bargain-priced contract killing.

The professional killer has the ability to disguise himself. However, Seven’s drawback is that he often has trouble completing his assignments. Below, we give a couple of examples of our hero’s assignments from earlier episodes.

One of his assignments is a star-crossed interspecies love story. In that episode, Meow, the Chief of Cats, hires Seven to wipe out an old flame. However, after hearing the star-crossed interspecies love story, he tries to make peace instead.

Another example is where Seven is hired by the underfunded coast guard. In that assignment, his job is killing the captain of a submarine that is threatening the island.

What happens in Season 3?

According to the streaming channel, in Season 3, Seven is seeking to recover his memory but stumbles into a struggle for power among feuding factions. He leaves Chicken Island both to recover his memories and also to protect its peace. However, after his departure, Seven makes several detours and ends up in Xuanwu, where there is a steep price on his head.

The series was first released in the original Mandarin. However, subtitles have been added and the series has been dubbed into English, French, and Spanish. Season 2 came out soon after the first season in May 2020. The Netflix anime has been praised for Share fun Studio’s superb animation. It is also known for its ability to jump genres, while being incredibly funny, even to Western audiences.

About Season 3

Season 3 of Scissor Seven will feature 10 episodes, with the first bearing the title Goodbye. Readers can enjoy the trailer for Season 3 below.

As to whether Netflix Anime will release the fourth season, this is currently unknown. However, anime fans can watch all 10 episodes of Season 3 of Scissor Seven on Netflix on October 3, 2021.