The Bob’s Burgers Movie Streaming Release Date Set for Hulu, HBO Max

You’ll be able to stream “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” on two different streaming services next month.

The film has landed a streaming release date of July 12 on HBO Max and Hulu, hitting both services on the same day 45 days after the movie was first released in theaters.

This is in line with the streaming release strategy for films that first get an exclusive theatrical release under the Disney banner, as “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” was produced and distributed by Disney-owned 20th Century Studios. Hulu is owned by Disney, of course, but the HBO Max streaming debut is due to an existing deal between WarnerMedia and 20th Century Fox that will continue through 2022.

As of now, “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is not set to stream on Disney+.

The film is based on the Fox sitcom of the same name and is described as an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.

The voice cast includes Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis and Kevin Kline. The film was directed by Loren Bouchard & Bernard Derriman. The screenplay is by Loren Bouchard & Nora Smith. The producers are Loren Bouchard, Nora Smith and Janelle Momary.