The biggest guessing game in the Capitol: When will Pelosi hold the infrastructure vote?

“That’s the path,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared, as she zipped between her office and the House chamber, surrounded by her security detail and a gaggle of reporters. “That’s the one we’re on. And it’s still on.”

Ms. Pelosi may be on a path, but with President Biden’s infrastructure bill still in limbo on Thursday evening, nobody in the Capitol seemed to know quite what that path was.

Ms. Pelosi had promised the House would vote Thursday on the bill. Instead, rank-and-file Democrats and members of the Democratic leadership team trooped in and out of the speaker’s suite on the second floor of the Capitol for much of the day, as Ms. Pelosi tried to round up the necessary votes to pass the measure.

Liberals were balking, insisting they would vote no unless the measure was paired with an expansive social policy bill. Moderates were frustrated; they need to show their constituents that they are doing something — anything — and are eager for the vote. The question of the day was: Would the bill come to the floor, as Ms. Pelosi had promised? Nobody seemed prepared to offer an unqualified “yes.”