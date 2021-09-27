The Best Dramedy TV Shows To Stream On Netflix

Master Of None

Master of None, during the first two seasons, tells the story of Dev, an actor living in New York, and his evolution of becoming a more engaged person with his parents, relationships, friends, and others. Season 3 stars Lena Waithe and Naomi Ackie, following their relationship through a series of five episodes.

While I’m not the hugest fan of the change for the show in Season 3, I can still appreciate Master of None for taking a risk and telling a new story that fans weren’t used to. I feel like Master of None is more of a slice of life dramedy, focusing on real-life issues that regular people can face every day, rather than the craziness some of these other dramedies go through. It’s definitely a gem, especially the first two seasons.

Stream Master of None on Netflix.