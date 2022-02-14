The 51 Best Love Songs of All Time, Ranked

48. “Love On Top” by Beyoncé (2011)





Beyoncé performing “Love On Top” at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.





Beyoncé is one of the greatest artists of our generation, with unrivaled vocal talent and a constantly evolving sound and style. “Love On Top” is Beyoncé at her most joyous, belting out lyrics in a way that lets you hear her smile through the words.

Go watch “Homecoming” on Netflix, and I dare you not to grin like maniac when “Love On Top” enters the set.

