The 2022 Grammy Nominations Have Finally Arrived: View the Complete List

Best Gospel Album
Change Your Story Jekalyn Carr
Royalty: Live at The Ryman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Jubilee: Juneteenth EditionMaverick City Music
Jonny X Mali Live in LA, Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
Believe in it: CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
No Stranger, Natalie Grant
Feels Like Home Vol. 2, Israel & New Breed
The Blessing (Live).Kari Jobe
Citizen of Heaven (Live)., Tauren Wells
Basement of the Old Church, Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
Best Roots Gospel Album
Alone With My FaithHarry Connick, Jr.
That’s the Gospel BrotherGaither Vocal Band
Keep on, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Songs for the TimesThe Isaacs
My Savior, Carrie Underwood
Best Comedy Album
The Comedy Vaccine, Lavell Crawford
Evolution, Chelsea Handler
Sincerely Louis CKLouis C.K.
We are grateful for your willingness to risk your lifeLewis Black
The Average American with the Greatest Average, Nate Bargatze
Zero F***s GivenKevin Hart
Best Music Video
“Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC
“Freedom,”Jon Batiste
“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Gibeon Collin Tilley
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),”Lil Nas X
Best Music Film
Inside, Bo Burnham
American Utopia by David Byrne, David Byrne
Los Angeles: Happier than Ever: A Love Letter, Billie Eilish
Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui, Jimi Hendrix
Summer of Soul, Various Artists
Best Recording Software
“American Jackpot / American Girls,” Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)
“Carnage,” Nick Cave & Tom Hingston, art directors (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)
“Pakelang,” Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band)
“Serpentine Prison,” Dayle Doyle, art director (Matt Berninger)
“Zeta,” Xiao Qing Yang, art director (Soul Of Ears)
The Best Limited Edition Boxed or Specially Boxed Package
All Things Must Pass 50th Anniversary Edition, Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)
Color Theory, Lordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy)
The Future Bites (Limited edition Box Set)Simon Moore, art director (Steven Wilson).
77-81, Dan Calderwood & Jon King, art directors (Gang Of Four)
Swimming in circles Ramón Coronado & Marshall Rake, art directors (Mac Miller)
Best Historical Album
Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings—Robert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson)
Embellishing the Voice: Emile Berliner and The First Commercial Gramophone Discs (1889-).1895—Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World’s Music—April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter & Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Beginning Years (1963-1967).—Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)
Sign O’ The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)—Trevor Guy, Michael Howe & Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)