The 2022 Grammy Nominations Have Finally Arrived: View the Complete List

Best Gospel Album

Change Your Story Jekalyn Carr

Royalty: Live at The Ryman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Jubilee: Juneteenth EditionMaverick City Music

Jonny X Mali Live in LA, Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Believe in it: CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

No Stranger, Natalie Grant

Feels Like Home Vol. 2, Israel & New Breed

The Blessing (Live).Kari Jobe

Citizen of Heaven (Live)., Tauren Wells

Basement of the Old Church, Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

Best Roots Gospel Album

Alone With My FaithHarry Connick, Jr.

That’s the Gospel BrotherGaither Vocal Band

Keep on, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Songs for the TimesThe Isaacs

My Savior, Carrie Underwood

Best Comedy Album

The Comedy Vaccine, Lavell Crawford

Evolution, Chelsea Handler

Sincerely Louis CKLouis C.K.

We are grateful for your willingness to risk your lifeLewis Black

The Average American with the Greatest Average, Nate Bargatze

Zero F***s GivenKevin Hart

Best Music Video

“Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC

“Freedom,”Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Gibeon Collin Tilley

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),”Lil Nas X

Best Music Film

Inside, Bo Burnham

American Utopia by David Byrne, David Byrne

Los Angeles: Happier than Ever: A Love Letter, Billie Eilish

Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui, Jimi Hendrix

Summer of Soul, Various Artists

Best Recording Software

“American Jackpot / American Girls,” Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)

“Carnage,” Nick Cave & Tom Hingston, art directors (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)

“Pakelang,” Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band)

“Serpentine Prison,” Dayle Doyle, art director (Matt Berninger)

“Zeta,” Xiao Qing Yang, art director (Soul Of Ears)

The Best Limited Edition Boxed or Specially Boxed Package

All Things Must Pass 50th Anniversary Edition, Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)

Color Theory, Lordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy)

The Future Bites (Limited edition Box Set)Simon Moore, art director (Steven Wilson).

77-81, Dan Calderwood & Jon King, art directors (Gang Of Four)

Swimming in circles Ramón Coronado & Marshall Rake, art directors (Mac Miller)

Best Historical Album

Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings—Robert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson)

Embellishing the Voice: Emile Berliner and The First Commercial Gramophone Discs (1889-).1895—Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World’s Music—April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter & Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Beginning Years (1963-1967).—Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

Sign O’ The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)—Trevor Guy, Michael Howe & Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)