Tesla Plows Into North Carolina Sheriff’s Vehicle After Driver Puts It on Autopilot and Watches Movie

Authorities just released dashcam video of two law enforcement officers almost run over after a Tesla hit the back of a Nash County, North Carolina, sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle.

There was a prior accident on the highway, and a sheriff’s deputy was assisting the North Carolina state troopers and those involved in the crash.

Dashcam video from the state trooper’s car shows the two officers talking when the Tesla strikes the sheriff’s vehicle and pushes it forward.

The deputy gets hit, loses his balance, and takes the trooper down with him.

The person behind the wheel of the Tesla was watching a movie while the car operated on autopilot, police say.

“Current Autopilot features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous,” Tesla says about its cars.

Nash County Sheriff’s say this is a reminder to “not get distracted from the road. This event could have been deadly for all parties involved.”