Terrified mum shoots boyfriend after he throws ‘demon’ 5-year-old off balcony

A panic-stricken mum shot her boyfriend after he threw her five-year-old daughter off an apartment balcony because she was a “demon”.

Jarick Willis (32), was taken into custody in absent on suspicion of attempted murder, child abuse, and attempted murder following Sunday’s incident in Las Vegas.

The twisted 32-year-old tried to warn the mother that her daughter “had bad entities” before he threw the child off a third floor balcony, according to an arrest report.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police stated that they were called to the scene after hearing that a small child had been thrown off a high balcony. This was followed by the sound and vibration of a gunshot.









Officers rushed to the scene to find the poor child suffering from a collapsed lung, a lacerated liver and a fractured forearm, pelvis, leg, and rib.

The frantic mother, who had been dating Willis since March, told investigators that Willis believed her daughter was “full of bad spirits” and thought she was an actual demon.

The mother said that Willis believed her daughter was a demon and asked him to stop talking about her daughter. This led to an open apology.

Later, it was reported that the pair had been at her apartment with her kids and she heard her son screaming.

According to KSNV, she told detectives she believed her boyfriend had killed her daughter and she feared for her safety.









It is believed that the worried mum got a gun from her purse and confronted her partner before they got into a fight. According to her, he tried to lunge at her so she shot her gun.

Willis attempted to escape but jumped from the balcony. However, police found Willis with a gunshot wound. Later, he was taken to hospital.

According to medical records, the five-year old girl was still in intensive care.

Willis will appear in court once he is fully recovered from the gunshot wounds on his chest and hand.

