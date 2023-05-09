Terrence hardiman is dead. The actor who played The Demon Headmaster in Crown and Doctor Who has died aged 86.

His agent confirmed that Terrence Hardiman, an actor who died in 2008 at age 86.

The CBBC drama The Demon Headmaster is the most famous of the many roles played by the actor.

5 Terrence Hardiman, actor and 86-year-old has passed away Credit: BBC

5 The Demon Headmaster was his most famous role. Credit: BBC

The Crown and Prime Suspect are among the TV series he appeared in.

In his theatre career, he toured the world with The Royal Shakespeare Company. His most notable role was Starveling from a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream that aired in 1970.

Hardiman has narrated hundreds audiobooks including books by Colin Dexter and Ruth Rendell.

He became known for frightening a whole generation of kids in the 90s with The Demon headmaster, based on Gillian Cross’s books.

Three seasons of television broadcast from 1996 to 1998 featured the sinister leader at a school using hypnosis as a tool for executing his wicked schemes.

Hardiman hid behind his dark shades his eyes, which were piercingly green. Only when the victim was under his control did he remove his glasses.

In 2019, he reprised his chilling role in a brief cameo.

Hardiman spoke at that time. Radio TimesI thought, “What an awful character. It’s so lovely. What a villain! “Why not?”

On Twitter, a fan said: “Today I find it difficult to recall a figure more frightening from my childhood.”

One tribute read: “Another childhood icon gone.”

This was incredible and frightening back then.

Hardiman’s demise was announced with “great sadness” by Scott Marshall Partners. The company said Hardiman had been a “beloved and beloved stage and film actor”.

Along with his most notable roles, he has also appeared in Colditz. Secret Army. Crown Court. Bergerac. Minder.

Rowena, his wife and their two children survive him.

5 Crown Court TV Drama: Hardiman and Richard Simpson play Stephen Harvesty as Colin Hunter, Hardiman plays Colin Hunter in the TV series Crown Court Rex

5 Hardiman has also read hundreds of audiobooks Credit: TMDB