Tense Thriller Hollington Drive is Available Now in ITV

If you’re looking for a tense thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat then Hollington Drive is the one for you and it has just started airing on ITV.

Hollington Drive’s first episode aired yesterday, September 29th. You have witnessed the community react to a tragic incident and the conflicting stories that surround it.

Many dark thriller lovers are eager to find out if they can watch all episodes on ITV Hub.

Hollington Drive: release date and plot

Episode one follows the community of Hollington Drive, including Theresa aka Line of Duty’s Anna Maxwell Martin, and her sister Helen played by Wild Bill’s Rachel Stirling.

Alex Boyd, a 10-year-old boy, goes missing. The families and community are devastated. The worst part is, Theresa thinks her son Ben may have something to do with Alex’s disappearance.

Episode two will see the sisters piece together evidence from the children’s accounts of what happened that day. The community becomes a million times more shocked when a body turns up.

ITV Hub is Hollington Drive available?

Hollington drive’s first episode is now available on ITV Hub. After each episode airs, it will be available online. Head over to the ITV Hub if you’re looking to catch up on last night’s episode.

The series is comprised of four hour-long episodes. At the moment, it’s not clear if there will be more. The miniseries is expected to conclude the Hollington Drive mystery.

All episodes are available right now.

Episodes of Hollington Drive won’t be available on ITV Hub as a large binge-friendly collection. However, episodes will be released weekly. After that, they will be available on ITV Hub for a catch-up.

This series will satisfy those who love a good cliffhanger. You can watch the series live, then wait a week to see the next episode. It is very similar to Line of Duty and Vigil’s nail-biting format.

Screenwriter Sophie Petzal says: “I am absolutely thrilled to be working with Jonathan Fisher and West Road Pictures once again to bring our project Hollington Drive to ITV. We hope it will keep audiences gripped to their televisions.” Although upon the release of the series it seems she was feeling a little more anxious.

What If episode 9 is now available. The storyline and release date are also revealed.