Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road.

Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.

Galle faces six counts of vehicular homicide.

Cops say Galle was driving his BMW in Delray Beach and say he was going 151 miles per hour when he crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, which had six passengers on board, CBS 12 News reported.

The Rogue had rolled over, leaving five of the people inside the SUV, all of whom were pronounced dead on the scene, CBS 12 News reported. The sixth passenger died after being transported to the hospital, the news outlet added.

Authorities released the identifies of five of the victims, driver Mirlaine Julceus, 45, and passengers Remize Michel, 53; Marie Louis; Filaine Dieu, 46 and Vanice Percina, 29. The passenger who perished at the hospital has not been identified.

Authorities said the victims were all local farm workers who had just left work before they were hit.

Galle suffered minor injuries in the crash, WPTV reported.

“This process takes time and we can’t go fast,” Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said in a press conference Wednesday following the arrest. “We’ve only got one opportunity here to get this right. If we make a mistake and these people walk, it’s back on us and it’s not what the family and the community expect.”

Following Galle’s arrest, cops they found no signs of any braking prior to the crash and they also said the toxicology report on Galle came back clean.

Galle is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

It remains unclear if Galle has obtained an attorney and if he has entered a plea.