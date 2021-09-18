Teen Mom Maci Bookout ‘joins spinoff’ after Ashley Jones, Jade Cline & Briana DeJesus ‘got into big fight’ while filming

TEEN Mom star Maci Bookout has reportedly “joined the spinoff’ after Ashley Jones, Jade Cline and Briana DeJesus allegedly “got into a big fight” while filming their upcoming spinoff.

Maci, 30, and Amber Portwood’s ex-fiancé Gary Shirley, 34, have joined the cast of the MTV spinoff, according to The Ashley Reality Roundup.

5 Maci has joined the cast of the MTV spinoff Credit: macideshanebookout/Instagram

5 Ashley claimed she was ‘ganged up on’ Credit: Instagram

The spinoff has reportedly brought together the stars from the different Teen Mom franchises, which include Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant.

All the reality star moms will be staying together in a hotel and attending therapy together in San Diego County.

According to a source behind the scenes, Ashley refused to apologize to Jade and that really upset Jade.

“That’s when Jade went off and Briana is close to Jade so she was backing her up. Then Ashley started in on them both.”

Ashely had reportedly remained at the retreat after the alleged situation.

The three other reality stars were allegedly taken to a separate hotel.

‘GET PHYSICAL WITH ME’

Recently, Ashley, 24, claimed she had not attacked anyone, including Briana, 27, Brittany, 29, and Jade, 24, in an Instagram Story.

She accused: “I was ganged up on and people tried to get physical with me. Not the other way around.”

The Teen Mom star alleged: “So let’s all tell the truth cause when the footage aires, someone is going to look like a liar.”

‘A COMMOTION BROKE OUT’

Recently, Briana’s mother, Roxanne, claimed the girls had to be broken up after coming to blows.

Roxanne claimed the accusations during an Instagram Live session. She stated: “The plan for this show was to gather all the girls together and hope for best.

“Something happened last night. Words were exchanged and a commotion broke out. I don’t think there was any altercation.

“I believe it was a lot barking between my daughters Jade and Ashley.

“So they removed Jade, Brittany, and Briana and they had them stay at another hotel.”

Roxanne went on to slam the MTV network for bringing the girls together and not being able to “handle” the drama.

She went on about how spinoff was “not worth it” and wanted her daughters to come home.

Roxanne continued: “OK. It didn’t go well last night, so, what is the plan now?”

“What you sold was a lie. An illusion. A f**king lie. Do not show up at my house with your f**king cameras. Send no COVID test.

“I am done with your bulls**t … Shove that money up your a*s, and I’m out.”

She concluded: “Don’t provoke situations that you can’t handle. I think it’s f**ked up what you did to my daughters and I will not forgive you.

“I also think it’s f**ked up what you did to Jade. I will not forgive you.”

‘THEY LIED’

Recently, during a clip from the Teen Mom OG season premiere, Maci opened up about the nasty fight during the reunion episode between her husband, Taylor McKinney, and Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry.

Maci explained she and Taylor “grew really frustrated” with Jen and Larry.

She said: “We didn’t appreciate that they lied…about us. And they ignored Bentley’s feelings.”

The reality star added: “Then, at the reunion, Taylor and Larry got into an argument over something that had been brewing for a while.”

5 An insider claimed ‘Ashley refused to apologize to Jade’ Credit: MTV

5 Briana’s mother claimed ‘a commotion broke out’ Credit: Social Media – Refer to Source

5 Briana, Brittany, and Jade pictured together Credit: Instagram

Teen Mom Maci Bookout accuses Ryan Edwards’ parents Jen and Larry of ‘blatantly ignoring’ her tween son Bentley’s ‘feelings’ in family feud