Teen Mom Jenelle Evans wishes she was cast on Dancing With the Stars’ new season three years after being fired from MTV

TEEN Mom Jenelle Evans wished she had been cast in the new season of Dancing With the Stars after being fired from her MTV show for about three years.

Jenelle, 29, shared her one true wish in an Instagram Story.

5 Teen Mom Jenelle Evans revealed her Dancing With The Stars wish on Instagram Credit: Instagram Jenelle Evans

5 The former Teen mom 2 star has been twerking quite a bit on TikTok Credit: TikTok/Jenelle Evans

The ex Teen Mom 2 star joking wrote: “Damn, Dancing with the Stars should have added me this year,” with a laughing and dancing emoji.

Recently, the MTV alum danced with two of her kids – Kaiser, seven, and Ensley, four – in a new TikTok video.

As she waved her arm in the air, the reality star mother was wearing a bikini with leopard print and polka dots.

Her little children danced with her.

They raised their arms and mimicked their mother’s movements.

Jenelle captioned her post: “My minions” with the happy heart emoji.

Jenelle and David Eason share Ensley. Jenelle is also mother to Jace, 11-year-old boy.

The couple were famously fired from Teen Mom 2 after he had killed their family dog, Nugget and accused the pup of nipping at Ensley’s face.

🍼 Follow all our latest news & stories on Teen Mom.

THE CELEBRITY LINEUP

Recently, the full celebrity lineup for the thirtieth season of the dance competition show was announced.

Some of the most notable names included Melanie C (former Spice Girl), Kenya Moore (Real Housewives Of Atlanta) and Martin Kove (Cobra Kai), 75.

Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green will be joined by Sharna Burgess who has been a pro on the series since its first season.

Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby (WWE star), basketball player Iman Schumpert (basketball player), and Jimmie Allen (country singer) have all joined forces to take on their dancing shoes.

YouTube personality Jojo Silwa and Olympic gymnast Suni L were the first to be officially announced as cast.

Jojo will make history on the ABC show as the first female contestant on the show to be partnered with a female professional.

‘NEW SKILL’

Jenelle had shut down her body-shamers by twerking in a tight T-shirt and tiny jean shorts in a new dance video.

She shook her hips and butt to the Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s song, Industry Baby.

She wore barely-there shorts and tight pink T shirts to show off her curves.

With her hair half up, half down, she smiled for the camera as she patted down her curves and twerked up close to the camera.

She danced as Jack rapped on the song: “And these girls know that I’m nasty, I sent her back to her boyfriend with my handprint on her a** cheek.

“City talkin’, we takin’ notes. Tell ’em all to keep makin’ posts. Wish he could but he can’t get close.”

She captioned the short video: “New skill unlocked.”

5 Jenellle and two of her kids – Kaiser, and Ensely – danced together in a TikTok video Credit: Jenelle Evans/Tiktok

5 Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, were given the boot by MTV in 2019 Credit: Social Media – Refer to Source

5 Jenelle has made dancing videos on TikTok Credit: Tiktok / @jenellelevans

Teen Mom Jenelle Evans twerks in tiny shorts in raunchy TikTok after hitting back at body-shamers