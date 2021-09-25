Teen Mom Catelynn Lowell shows off new purple hair in a selfie as husband Tyler Baltierra gushes over her

TEEN Mom Catelynn Lowell showcased her new purple hair in a selfie leading her husband Tyler Baltierra to share the pic.

Catelynn, 29, and Tyler, 29, prove their love is still strong after 15 years and four kids together in their latest social media post.

Catelynn showed off her new purple hairdo

Her husband Tyler shared the photo to his Instagram where he gushed about his wife

In the snap, Catelynn modeled her daring purple hairdo in an up-close photo for her hubby.

The Teen Mom star gave a soft smile as she gazed at the camera, sporting a black sparkly top with a plunging neckline, hoop earrings and a choker necklace.

The photo caught her husband’s attention, prompting him to share his wife’s new look with his nearly three million followers on Instagram.

Tyler captioned the post: “Those eyes are my favorite place to get lost in!”

Fans were in awe over his sweet comment, including Catelynn who responded: “Aweeeee I love youuuuuu”

THIRSTY COMMENTS

The couple frequently swoon over each other on social media, especially since Tyler has been posting shirtless pics highlighting his impressive weight loss.

Last month, Catelynn appeared to show her jealous side after one of Tyler’s beefy posts was inundated with cheeky comments from his fans.

He penned: “I won’t ever stop fighting even when my body is bleeding broken & all bruised stumbling. It will not inhibit my journey. I’ll just keep rising & learning while adapting any strategy needed to reach my peak of victory #FitnessJourney#WritingIsHealing#WritingIsMotivating.”

Clearly proud of her husband’s achievements, Catelynn commented: “Heyyyyy sexyyyyyy.”

But after the post was inundated with gushing comments from fans who couldn’t get enough of the “stud” and his buff bod, Catelynn had something to say to them.

She later added: “All these thirsty girls on here. STAY wishing because this is what I sleep next to every night and forever!!! #gtfoh.”

BABY RYA

The pair – who are already parents to daughters Novalee, six, Vaeda, two, as well as have an older daughter, Carly, who they gave up for adoption – recently welcomed their fourth child, daughter Rya.

In a sweet group photo, the family of five posed outside in the sunshine for a new set of photos to help welcome their newest member into the fold.

Catelynn shared a trio of snaps, with the first two just focused on Tyler and little Rya.

The proud dad sweetly held his little girl, in one black-and-white shot and in one color photo, as he smiled down at her.

His wife gushed over him in the pics, writing in the caption: “Watching you be a daddy is soooo attractive.”

The Teen Mom OG star continued: “You were meant to be a girl dad!! All ur girls are so blessed to have you!

“I believe god made you have all girls because you will teach/show them how a REAL man is supposed to treat his girl!!

“Just by how you treat their momma – we are so lucky to have you @tylerbaltierramtv.”

After seeing the heartfelt note aimed in his direction, Tyler commented back: “Awww Babe, I love you so much!”

He shared some of the photos on his own Instagram, as well, including the black-and-white shot of him holding Rya and a close-up of her face.

The TV star wrote: “Being your father is my highest honor. I love you so much Rya Rose!”

GIRL DAD

During the season premiere of the MTV show earlier this month, the two learned the gender of their little one.

Before they revealed the gender they discussed their desire to have a son together.

Both Tyler and Catelynn were disappointed when they learned they’re expecting another daughter, though fans noticed Tyler seemed especially hurt by the news.

While taking to Twitter, one Teen Mom OG fan wrote: “Tyler a** only make girls. He is hurt.”

Another added: “Tyler ur just meant to be a girl dad and that okay.”

A third chimed in: “Well, Tyler and Catelynn have to wait for a grandson.”

MTV viewers continued to poke fun at Tyler’s reaction, as another person tweeted: “Tyler only knows how to make girls.”

The Teen Mom OG premiere aired one week after Catelynn gave birth to their new daughter.

The couple welcomed their fourth daughter last month

Catelynn got jealous over fans thirsty comments swooning over her husband on social media

Tyler admitted that he loved being a girl dad despite hoping for a boy

