Ted Cruz refuses to say whether he’d fellate a stranger to end world hunger

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) declined to answer whether he would “fellate another man” to end world hunger.

The Republican politician was posed with a question he struggled to answer while speaking at Yale University on Monday.

Cruz visited Yale University to appear on a live episode of his podcast Verdict, which he hosts with conservative commentator Michael Knowles.

The two addressed recent news such as the successful and historic confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. But there was one question from a student named Evan that really took the politician back.

“Assuming it would end global hunger, would you fellate another man?” Evan asked Cruz.

Cruz ended up dodging the question and instead threw it back to Knowles, who said that he would not perform fellatio on another man, whatever the outcome.

“Like a typical left-wing undergraduate, you are engaging in consequentialist ethics,” Knowles said addressing the student.

Knowles then went on to slam the student and accuse them of “attempting to justify flagrantly immoral behavior to achieve a good end.” He added, “And I tell you, my friend, the ends do not justify the means. Absolutely, absolutely not.”

Cruz didn’t end up answering the question, and in the end, turned it back to the student who made the ask.

Thinking he had a zinger, Cruz then posed a question to the student.

“I am curious with that young fellow. If it would solve world hunger, would you vote for Donald Trump?” Cruz asked.

