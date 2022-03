Swift wore her most memorable and daring look yet at the 2016 Grammy Awards.





Taylor Swift at the 2016 Grammy Awards.



“The 26-year-old, who is nominated for seven awards, shone in a two-piece orange and pink ensemble by Versace, which she styled with a brand-new bob and her signature cat-eye,” According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Hollywood Reporter at the time wrote about it..

She won three Grammys, including Album of the Year. “1989.”