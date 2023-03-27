Taylor Schabusiness is Fit to Go in Alleged Meth-Fueled Murder Trial

Taylor Schabusiness returned to the courtroom on Friday for the first time since she violently attacked her attorney during a hearing last month.

The 25-year-old arrived with her new attorney for a competency hearing to determine if Schabusiness is mentally fit to stand trial.

At the hearing on Friday, the judge quickly dismissed a request from Schabusiness’ new attorney for an updated competency report and declared her fit to stand trial.

Schabusiness faces charges of first-degree intentional killing, mutilating the corpse and third-degree assault sexually.

She previously pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, which resulted in the competency hearings.

The criminal complaint obtained by Digital alleges that Schabusiness told law enforcement that she killed Thyrion.

Her trial will be held on July 27.

Schabusiness allegedly told investigators that she and Thyrion ended up back at his home after doing drugs earlier in the day, including methamphetamine.

The complaint says that two then began to engage in a sex act, according to Schabusiness.

TAYLOR SCHABUSINESS COMPLAINT CRIMINAL

“At one point during the interview, Schabusiness stated she could feel the Victim’s heart beating still as she was choking him, so she kept pulling and choking him harder, but the Victim would not die and that he just kept ‘rebuilding into muscle,’” the complaint reads.

Schabusiness allegedly said that she knew Thyrion was dead when his “face turned purple, blood was coming out of his mouth, but she did not stop.”

She then allegedly told officers that she mutilated Thyrion’s body with knives she found in his kitchen and sexually assaulted his corpse.

“Schabusiness stated the plan was for her to bring all of the body parts with her but she got lazy and only ended up putting the leg/foot in the van and she forgot the head,” the complaint reads.

Members of the Green Bay Police Department were forced to search for the victim’s body parts as a result, which had been scattered around.

“Schabusiness responded that the police were going to have fun trying to find all of the organs,” wrote Caleb Saunders, assistant district attorney for Brown County, in the complaint.

The authorities have alleged that the victim’s head and a “male organ” were in a plastic container in the basement of his mother’s home. His legs were located in a crockpot box behind the driver’s seat of the vehicle Schabusiness had been driving, they said further. The complaint states that she had placed the remainder of her body in different bags found in the basement.

Schabusiness is being held on $2 million bond.

