Taxi Company in Bangkok Turns Old Cabs Into Vegetable Gardens

Taxi Company in Bangkok Turns Old Cabs Into Vegetable Gardens
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

A taxi company in Thailand has found an interesting way to utilize several old cars. They’ve decided to turn part of its old fleet into vegetable gardens.

Three hundred taxi roofs and trunks are now serving as micro-farms. And the grow-taxis aren’t just some cute piece of landscaping.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many taxi drivers have struggled to make money with business on the downturn. The gardens are a way to quite literally put food on their tables.

The taxi gardens also serve as a kind of green protest to government agencies. Taxi cooperatives like this in Bangkok want the government to step in and do more to help its people and small businesses.

Thailand has clocked over a million and a half Covid infections out of a population of almost 70 million. Only 21% of the country is vaccinated.

Latest News

Previous articleTia Mowry Revealed The Rudest Celebrity She’s Ever Met
Next articleOur Yorkshire Farm Amanda Owen hits back as trolls says kids ‘won’t cope in real world’

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder