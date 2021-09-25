Tasha, Michael K. Williams’ ex girlfriend, is Tasha Smith?

TASHA Smith has been linked to fellow actor and The Wire star Michael K. Williams, 52.

Williams died September 6, 2021 after police found him surrounded by illegal paraphernalia in his Brooklyn apartment.

2 Tasha Smith is an actress and director who has been linked to actor Michael K. Williams Image Credits: Getty

Who is Tasha Smith?

Smith is an actress that has appeared in numerous films and television series. She starred in Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?, and its sequel Why Did I Get Married Too?

Empire was a popular series featuring the 50-year old actress. She also appeared in Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse.

Smith, in addition to being an actress, is also a director and will be directing the new Starz series, Black Mafia Family.

She has also directed episodes of ABC’s Big Sky and Our Kind of People on Fox.

Online lessons are also available through the actors workshop. Tasha Smith Actors’ Workshop, also known as TSAW, is the short name for this workshop.

Tasha Smith was a friend of Michael K. Williams.

After Smith posted a photo of the two together in May 2019, Williams and Smith became first to be linked.

She posted a picture of the two to her Instagram and wrote, “Nothing makes me happier!!!!! The love of my life. This man gives me goose bumps!!!!!”

She posted a string of photos of the two of them in December 2020 with a birthday message to The Wire star.

“Sending a big happy birthday to my brother, #bff, friend, ride or die, always been there and will be! Love you baby! The Best is Yet To Come!!! God knows what He’s doing! Live your life to the fullest and let God use you to the MAX!!! You always put a smile on my face!!!!” She wrote.

Williams posted the same photo of the two on his Instagram in May 2019 and wrote, “I say word is born cause what I speak I manifest #lawofattraction.”

The status of their relationship was not immediately clear.

What happened to Michael K. Williams?

On Monday, September 6, NYPD officials revealed to Central Recorder: “Michael was found dead by a relative around 2pm today at his Kent Avenue apartment in Brooklyn.”

He was unaccompanied at the time he was found. The apartment contained illegal paraphernalia.

“The medical examiner is currently investigating his cause of death.”

Williams was found dead in the living room of his Kent Avenue penthouse in Brooklyn, New York by his nephew, according to sources who told the New York Post.

Central Recorder exclusively reported on Friday that The Wire star, Smith, died after an accidental overdose with heroin, fentanyl, pfluorofentanyll, and cocaine.

Smith shared her grief on social media.

“Words cannot express the pain I feel in my heart!” the Why Did I Get Married actress wrote of Williams’ passing in one post.

“We laughed, we cried, we prayed! Love you forever my friend!”

The New Jersey native of 50 shared a series photos and words of condolence about Williams.

“@bkbmg you gave us all so much love, wisdom and support!!!!!” Smith also shared an emotional message.

“Confidant, friend, prayer partner, fellow artist! You loved hard and lived courageously! You encouraged me and inspired me! You will live in my heart, in our hearts forever! I miss you so much. I can’t process this! I know you’re with the Lord resting easy, at peace. But damn this hurts.”

