Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman has found a new NFL home. The Tampa Bay Buccanneers announced Wednesday that Sherman had been signed by the team. Sherman was previously with the San Francisco 49ers the previous three years. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Sherman, a former All-Pro cornerback, signed a one-year deal with the 49ers. This comes just a few months after Sherman was charged with domestic violence and multiple other charges.

Sherman talked about his talks with the Buccaneers on The Richard Sherman Podcast. He mentioned that Tampa Bay was also interested in several other teams such as the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, and Seattle Seahawks. He also explained why the Super Bowl champs were interested in signing him.

“I went with the best offer I had, the best opportunity to go out there and put some great tape on, to lead another group,” Sherman stated. “I feel comfortable and confident in my abilities to go out there and execute and help that team win. Sherman also revealed that Tom Brady reached out to him before signing his contract. “He’s the all-time great quarterback reaching out, and anytime he makes that call, it’s a very difficult opportunity to pass up,” Sherman said.

According to ESPN, Sherman will be ready to play in a week or two. With the Buccaneers lacking depth in the secondary, Sherman might be the player they need to get back to the Super Bowl and defend their title. Sherman has Super Bowl experience, winning one with the Seattle Seahawks. He played in another Super Bowl with the Seahawks, but the team lost to Brady and the Patriots in 2014.

Sherman, 33, spent his first seven seasons with the Seahawks before spending his last three with the 49ers. Along with being a Super Bowl champion, Sherman is a five-time Pro Bowler and five-time member of the All-Pro team. He led the NFL in interceptions in 2013 and was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team.

Sherman’s arrest in July was connected to an incident at the home of his wife’s parents in Redmond Washington. He was charged with five misdemeanors and pleaded not guilty to all charges. In a statement on Twitter, Sherman wrote: “I behaved in a manner I am not proud of. Although I have had some personal issues over the past few months, that does not excuse how I acted. Mental and emotional health is very important and I pledge to get the help that I need.